It is with heavy hearts but light spirits that we reflect on the life and passing of our friend, fellow Board Director, President and founder Bill Bradbury.
Bill passed on to his next adventure last month while on a trip around the world. Though he is dearly missed, we can still hear his distinctive laugh and "Woo Hoo!" in our hearts and know that his spirit lives on.
Bill brought his energies to OCEAN’s founding as a respected, retired statesman personally invested in expediting efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change. He had identified clean, local, renewable energy as the single most powerful tool to reduce climate pressures while bringing as much good to as many people as quickly as possible.
Through the generous contributions of his time Bill shaped and shared with OCEAN his experience as a state Senate majority leader, Secretary of State and Counselor to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. His collaborative diplomacy and words live on as guiding forces to our organization’s mission and vision as well as Oregon’s OSW planning goal.
All residents of Oregon’s wild river coast continue to benefit from Bill’s exuberant passions for humanity, family, celebration, the earth and all of its creatures. His policies, friendships, advocacies, and daughters still bless us each day with cleaner water, healthier air, local organic food, more balanced ecosystems, and diverse community arts.
We hold Bill and his family close in our hearts and will continue to in our collective efforts to support clean, coastal energy for the benefit of the people and the planet, now and for generations to come.
Shannon Souza, P.E. President
Oregon Coast Energy Alliance Network
