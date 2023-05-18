Letters to the Editor
It is with heavy hearts but light spirits that we reflect on the life and passing of our friend, fellow Board Director, President and founder Bill Bradbury.

Bill passed on to his next adventure last month while on a trip around the world. Though he is dearly missed, we can still hear his distinctive laugh and "Woo Hoo!" in our hearts and know that his spirit lives on.

