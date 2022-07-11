Supreme Court, shame on you! You have brought more shame to our already turbulent nation. Just what does a landmark decision stand for, anyway?
Not only should your tenure not be for your lifetime, but also you should be periodically and randomly required to take a sort of 'litmus' test to see what is determining/undermining your thinking. This majority decision reeks of deception, prejudice and bullying.
I am saddened.
The sense of overwhelm is closing in. Just who can be trusted?
-Leslie Suva, Lincoln City
