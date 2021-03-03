As a long time Democrat who moved back to Oregon not too long ago, I was shocked this morning when I saw that Kurt Schrader voted NO on the Covid-19 “American Rescue Plan.”
I went to his web site and saw no reason why he did such a thing, only his stuff about Oregon First.
I would like to know if the Democratic party here is in line with this vote?
What don’t you like about it?
$1,400 check to eligible people. Payments to adult dependents that were left out of earlier rounds, children over age 17, mixed immigration status etc.
$300 enhancement to unemployment aid to those who lost work because of the pandemic, jobs, gig workers, independent contractors, self-employed, lawmakers.
Renter assistance and eviction moratorium to people at risk of experiencing homelessness.
Help the hungry with a 15 percent increase in food stamps and partner with restaurants to provide food to needy Americans and add jobs to laid off restaurant workers.
$25 billion to create an emergency fund to help people with costs associated with the pandemic: personal protection equipment, child care, rent, utilities etc.
Temporarily increase tax credit, to boost Child Tax Credit to $3,600 for children under 6 and $3,000 for ages over 6 to 17 and $1,500 for childless adults and $21,000 to older workers. This will support low-income families and essential workers.
Subsidies for health insurance premiums through September 2021. $4 billion mental health and substance use disorders and $20 billion for health care for needs of veterans.
Restoration of emergency paid leave.
Assistance for small businesses with under 20 employees also a $35 billion investment in some states for local tribal and non-profit programs that make low interest loans, to small business and entrepreneurs.
Aid to States and Schools
$350 billion to states to pay front line workers for distribution of vaccine, testing, reopening schools safely and maintain vital services. Money to hard-hit public transit to avert layoffs and cutting routes. To provide additional aid to K-12 schools, colleges and universities to help them reopen or facilitate remote learning.
$20 billion Increase support for vaccines and testing, including community vaccination and mobile units in hard-to reach areas and Medicaid enrollees. $50 billion to purchase rapid tests, expand lab capacity and help schools implement regular testing to support reopening.
$100,000 to expand public health workers to address health services on tribal lands and out brakes in prisons.
$15 minimum wage increase to pull people out of poverty and to end Tipped minimum wage and Sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities.
Last increase 2009 to $7.25 except for Tip Workers $2.13 hour,Sub-Minimum $4.25 hour.
I hope we democrats have another candidate to run against him next election because I won’t vote for him again!
I am shocked one of only two democrats in the whole congress to vote not to help his people and he is from Oregon. So sad. Depressing.
Myrl Wright,
Lincoln City
