Richard “Dick” Anderson along with five other Republicans should have walked (the gang of six: Dick Anderson, Fred Girod, Bill Hansell, Lynn Findley, Bill Kennemer & Tim Knopp). HB-554 passed due to the fact the State Senate had enough members to form a quorum and vote on this bill. They can justify all they want on how hard they fought for my gun rights and how they support the 2nd Amendment. The reality is they did not do so.
If the gang of six would have walked, the bill would be dead. No quorum, no vote. It may be dirty politics but politics is dirty and don’t let anybody tell you otherwise. What the Republicans need to do is take a page from the Progressive / Communist / Leftist playbook and turn the table.
I supported and rallied for Dick Anderson in So. Co. Tillamook and Lincoln Co. Even though I’m not in his district the decisions he makes effect me and all Oregonians. “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going take it anymore.” Republicans / Conservatives need to elect representatives that have a spine.
George Spink,
Tillamook
