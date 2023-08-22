We are all faced with the reality that our national leaders are out of control and drunk with power they will never relinquish.
The solution which is as big as the problem: an Article V amendments convention for the purpose of proposing amendments to the US Constitution. Convention of States Action, a non-partisan grassroots organization working to right the course of this nation.
We seek to reign in the scope, power and jurisdiction of the Federal Government; Impose fiscal restraints as well as term limits on the Federal Government. It takes 34 states to call a convention and 38 to pass whatever proposed amendment comes forth.
This is our last best hope as we stand on the precipice of losing all hope. Don't take my word for it. Do your own scholarship at www.cosaction.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.