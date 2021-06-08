As local health care leaders, we urge you to join with us in asking our state legislators to vote no on HB 2362 as it is currently proposed.
This measure would further regulate health care in Oregon, adding unnecessary administrative burden and cost to health care.
Supporters say they want to protect health care access and services. However, HB 2362 could actually delay care and prevent improvements to health care for all Oregonians. This sweeping bill has not had the stakeholder engagement it deserves given the significant change it would bring to the daily operations of health care.
Oregon has a rich and successful history of doing things the “Oregon Way.” However, this proposal does not take into consideration Oregon-based data, nor does it recognize policies the state already has adopted to address cost and access to services. The national data shared by the proponents do not reflect outcomes from partnerships here in Oregon, where these kinds of affiliations have been successful. In our own region, we have seen the value of these partnerships in our successful affiliation with hospitals and clinicians in Lincoln City, Newport, Albany and Lebanon. These affiliations have preserved vital local services and helped to support and grow family wage jobs and the local economy.
Please join us in encouraging our legislators to say no to HB 2362.
-Lesley Ogden
