Expanding the county commission from 3 to 5 members offers several benefits. Firstly, a larger commission would promote greater diversity in viewpoints, backgrounds, and expertise, leading to more well-rounded and comprehensive decision-making.
Secondly, a larger commission could distribute the workload more evenly among members, enabling them to delve deeper into complex issues and make informed choices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.