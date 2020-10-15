”What kind of person would run for public office today? Dick Anderson is such a person.
I know Dick and his passion for public service. He has dedicated his post-financial retirement years to public service, in public office and with not for profits like Family Promise. Dick thrives when he is listening, learning, and watching consensus and solutions evolve for issues that range from a complaint about chickens running around in town to challenges of opening the city back up.
Dick is not a candidate with an agenda, he takes each issue as it comes. Right now, he sees the need for moderation and balance in Salem. While well aware of the social issues of the day, he also recognizes we cannot ignore infrastructure on the Coast.
Dick Anderson knows the people, processes, and politics in Salem. Dick is a dedicated public servant with a “fire in his belly” to do more; he’s been through the “Refiner’s Fire “ as a City Councilman and Mayor. The miles he’s driven, gallons of coffee consumed, hours of listening, show he is working hard for votes.
I urge readers to join me in voting for Dick Anderson for State Senator so he can go to work for us in Salem.
Gordon McLean,
Lincoln City
