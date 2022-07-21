I know that fireworks are not allowed on the beach and, after living here for several years, I realize that the "law" or "ordinance" in place for this activity doesn't seem to be enforced. I checked with the L.C.P.D. and was told that the entire force would be on patrol on the 4th. I was also told that there was 7 miles of beach to patrol and that was a lot. I live about 2 blocks from the beach and this year, as in all of the other years I've lived here, it sounded la war zone. Ho hum, same problem, different year. At 1:30 A.M. on July 8th there was another round of explosions. If this is against the law, why aren't these people issued citations? Do we have enough officers on duty to do something about this problem? We all know the loud, explosive fireworks are illegal and setting off any fireworks on the beach is illegal. Why do we have to put up with this problem year after year? Is there no solution?
-Leoda Barr, Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.