It is because of concerned citizens like Fran Recht that our seabird colonies no longer have to abandon their nests from the loud bangs of fireworks on July 4th in Depoe Bay's Boiler Bay Park.
Fran has worked with the fishing industry, MidCoast Watersheds Council and as a Depoe Bay City Councilor to ensure the natural world gets more than mere "good thoughts," it gets action and protection.
