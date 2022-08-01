Hilary Dorsey

Over the last three years, I have covered city council meetings, events and features on new businesses in Tillamook – and since this past November – in Lincoln City. I have enjoyed meeting the kind people of Lincoln City in my time as editor, but I am looking forward to the next adventure.

I graduated from the University of Oregon with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, writing for one of the school’s magazine and two remote internships before landing a job for the Headlight Herald in Tillamook. After a couple of years, I made the transition to editor of The News Guard.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you think parking along the street of NW Quay should be prohibited?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.