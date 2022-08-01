Over the last three years, I have covered city council meetings, events and features on new businesses in Tillamook – and since this past November – in Lincoln City. I have enjoyed meeting the kind people of Lincoln City in my time as editor, but I am looking forward to the next adventure.
I graduated from the University of Oregon with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, writing for one of the school’s magazine and two remote internships before landing a job for the Headlight Herald in Tillamook. After a couple of years, I made the transition to editor of The News Guard.
I appreciate my time with Country Media and the two offices I have worked at with the company, especially my bosses Joe Warren and Robyn Smith. As of this paper, I will be reporting for a newspaper in the Portland area. I look forward to moving back to a bigger town, as I am a city girl at heart. I will always cherish my time in Lincoln City and Tillamook.
Stepping into the editor’s position as of Monday, Aug. 1, will be Jeremy Ruark, who many of you may know has worked for The News Guard in the past and has written articles for us over the years. He is coming from the company’s St. Helen’s paper The Chronicle. I know you will give him the same warm welcome you showed me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.