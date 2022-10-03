David Gomberg was there for us when the Echo Mountain Fires took our home.
He’s our neighbor- he lives in the Echo Mountain fire zone. When so many in our community had to rebuild after the fires, David sponsored bills that reduced taxes, helped pay for new septic and water systems, and held insurance companies accountable.
He also supported the firefighters and first responders that were on the front lines keeping us safe, voting to invest $500 million in wildfire recovery and prevention. David has been endorsed by the Oregon State Firefighters Council.
Working with David and our other neighbors as we rebuilt after the fires, we learned firsthand that he is a person of character. We are lucky to have him as our state representative.
The threat of wildfires remains very real for Oregonians, including our coastal community. We need legislators who will make wildfire prevention, response, and recovery a priority. That’s why I am so glad to have a champion like David in the legislature.
I hope you will join me in voting to keep him there.
