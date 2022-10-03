Letters to the Editor

David Gomberg was there for us when the Echo Mountain Fires took our home.

He’s our neighbor- he lives in the Echo Mountain fire zone. When so many in our community had to rebuild after the fires, David sponsored bills that reduced taxes, helped pay for new septic and water systems, and held insurance companies accountable.

