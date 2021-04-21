75 years ago, my father and mother-in-law moved to Gleneden Beach, where they lived the rest of their lives.
The community was where they raised their boys, helped build the Christian Church, helped construct the Community Club, danced at The Logs, loved every minute of beach life. When we were able to retire, we headed right back there, keeping the same post office box they had, thrilled to be by the beach again. Our children and grandchildren came when they could, feeling the same pull of the ocean, the clean air and beautiful landscape.
Old age overtook us this year and we moved inland to assisted living. But we left our hearts behind in Gleneden. Thank you for giving us those wonderful years of sunlight off the ocean, the sweet breezes, the rhodies, the birds, the serene nights, the storms, the beach in summer. We loved it all.
Sandy McKenzie,
Monmouth
