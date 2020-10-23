Regarding our Lincoln City government’s response to last month’s Echo Mountain fire event which covered the city in smoke and threatened to torch our town and the resulting loss of power and the gridlock on 101, I appreciate the efforts made and work done by police chief Palmer and his staff of officers and dispatch personnel who oversaw a mass evacuation with no injuries or loss of life.
Appreciation also for city employees who remained at work for the benefit of all while their households were evacuated. They have my sincere gratitude. Appreciation also for our public works staff who kept our many water and sewage pump stations operating and to our staff at our waste water treatment plant and the water treatment plant who kept those vital services functioning.
Regarding communication: I am thankful that my household received a phone message informing us that we were at a level 2 evacuation alert and what that meant. This communication system worked and was a comfort during a stressful and frightening time. I am confident, had it been necessary, that one of our police officers would have been driving through the neighborhood with a loud speaker informing us that it was time to leave; vital communication that I trust would have occurred.
I feel we citizens were and are well served by our local government and our conscientious and dedicated city employees. Thank you all for continuing to oversee the health and welfare of our city.
Chester Noreikis,
Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.