Early last week, our visiting infant grandson developed some troubling symptoms, so our daughter took him in to an urgent care clinic.
There she was told to go to the emergency room at the hospital, which she did promptly. The medical staff there at North Lincoln diagnosed him with a condition that required a procedure that had to be done at a children’s hospital, because of his age and size.
Plans for an ambulance ride to Portland were made right away, and he and our daughter headed off in the stormy afternoon ( the poor weather prevented the use of Life Flight).
Our grandson received the treatment he needed in a timely manner that evening, and was discharged the very next day.
We want to express our gratitude to the ER staff for their quick response and their quality care!
Because the condition was rare, we never suspected the severity of it, and are thankful for the good doctor’s training in spotting it, and assisting us in getting the necessary treatment before the baby developed real problems.
What could have been a tragedy was prevented, and we will always appreciate the hospital’s actions that day.
Tilly Miller,
Gleneden Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.