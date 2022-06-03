My wife and I received our April 22, 2022 Lincoln City utility (water and sewer) bill for $59.25: 29 days @ $2.04/day. For 30 years our family has been provided with uninterrupted potable water and sewage removal; an excellent record in our opinion. We believe the city has done an excellent job of controlling costs given the size of our bill.
The city sewer system has approximately 77 miles of 6” pipe or greater; 12 miles of force main; and 26 lift stations. Our water system has approximately 6,600 meters, 900 hydrants, 3 storage tanks, 8 pump stations for pressure zones, and approximately 119 miles of 6” or greater water main. This expensive and complex infrastructure (needed to service 20-30K humans in the high season) requires constant oversight and maintenance, rain or shine, night or day, by our very skilled, hardworking Public Works employees.
We are grateful to our city staff.
-Chester Noreikis and Joan Erlanger, Lincoln City
