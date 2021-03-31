A city recently passed legislation to phase out most vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods by 2023.
City Council voted unanimously to support the initiative and it was supported soundly by the voters. Sadly, I’m not speaking of Lincoln City.
It was the residents of Cathedral City in California that saw their city leaders stand up for them. As more cities and counties realize the negative impact of vacation rentals on neighborhoods, more city and county leaders are pushing vacation rentals out of neighborhoods instead of cowering over the fear of lawsuits by AirBnB and others supporting the industry.
When litigation does happen, rulings are overwhelmingly going against the vacation rental industry. AirBnB spent $75k fighting Cathedral City and still lost.
All candidates running for mayor owe us their opinion on this subject. Except Don Williams, who already stated on the record while serving as mayor previously, he doesn’t believe in restrictions on the number of VRD’s allowed in LC. He made this statement when we were trying to get a 10% cap in Roads End. Years later my neighborhood is still overrun with VRD’s, nowhere near the approved 10% cap, because attrition isn’t the answer.
There are cities and counties across the US, as well as other countries, who rely on tourism, yet they have said ENOUGH to destroying neighborhoods with vacation rentals. The reasons are the same no matter which state, city or country you look at.
If they did it, why can’t we? Better yet, why haven’t we?
Elaine Starmer,
Lincoln City
