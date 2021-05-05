Lincoln City (LC) is a very special place and I feel blessed to call it home. I care deeply about the leadership of our city, which is tasked with making decisions that will affect our future.
This May, we will be selecting a new mayor during the special election. While LC is fortunate to have had 5 people step up to the challenge of running for mayor, 1 of these candidates clearly rises to the top—Riley Hoagland.
Riley has proven his commitment to making LC the best community on the Oregon Coast through his service as a City Councilor (4 years) and as Chairman of the Budget Committee (4 years). He is a Coordinator for the Oregon Coast Trail (OCT) project, working to find solutions to sections of the OCT that are on Highway 101. He has also been active in efforts to support families affected by the Echo Mt. fire.
Riley is personable, approachable, open to suggestions, hard-working and energetic. In addition to being a licensed realtor in LC, Riley is a self-proclaimed entrepreneur and founder of a product design, invention and innovation company called Riley Invents. His commitment to LC is further evidenced by the fact that he chooses to raise his family here.
What I want in our next mayor is someone with the experience and understanding of how to work effectively within the city structure, as well as a person with creative ideas and solutions to the challenges that face our community. I am enthusiastically voting for Riley Hoagland!
Jane L. Mulholland,
Lincoln City
