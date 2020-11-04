I’m Fran, a Lincoln City resident and one of the chief petitioners for the Initiative petition to repeal ordinance 2020-20 that is projected to cut millions of dollars of funding for our firefighters and EMT paramedics.
Our requirement was to deliver 693 valid signatures of Lincoln City voters by September 9th. But on September 7th the Fires broke out and our city was ordered to evacuate and power was shut off.
We then requested an extension but were denied and Mayor Anderson signed the ordinance into law on September 10th while the fires were still burning.
So on October 7th we had to file new paperwork to repeal ordinance 2020-20 and have our petition signers re-sign the signature forms.
And now as we are reviewing the ballot text that the city attorney has provided us it appears to have violated state law.
We filed an initiative petition, not a referendum.
For our Initiative petition, ORS 250.035(1)(b) requires the question to be worded so that a “yes” vote corresponds to the purpose of the measure, which is to repeal Ordinance 2020-20..
These potential illegal actions by our City Council and Mayor are allowing city staff to deliver to us citizens should make us question who benefits from these errors and delays while there are only days left before the election.
Fran Lonnon,
Lincoln City
