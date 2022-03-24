Coming from Portland Oregon the more you provide for the homeless the more there are of them.
I believe in a hand up not a hand out.
Please please please do not let our beautiful little city become another Portland!!! Once the homeless hear about what they can get they will come in droves and bring all of their garbage with them. When was the last time you were on I-5 or I-205 going through Portland? Trust me you need to take a trip to the big city and see for yourself!
-Diana Olson
