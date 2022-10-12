I read your cover story on the flag presented to the Lincoln City 9-1-1 center by former Chief Palmer.
While his sentiment is nice, I was shocked that a government agency would accept and display a disfigured American flag.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
FALL SPECIAL!!! Get 20% Off a 1 year Online-Only subscription today!
***All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
FALL SPECIAL!!! Get 20% Off a 1 year Online-Only subscription today!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Lincoln County Residents
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|Out Of County Residents
|$64.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(Use this option to sign up for a Month-to-Month Online Access Only Subscription during the current special.)
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The News Guard delivered to your mailbox each week.
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The News Guard to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-541-994-2178 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
I read your cover story on the flag presented to the Lincoln City 9-1-1 center by former Chief Palmer.
While his sentiment is nice, I was shocked that a government agency would accept and display a disfigured American flag.
The law is quite clear:
4 U.S. Code § 8 (g) Respect for the Flag
The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture, or drawing of any nature. (This is reinforced by Oregon Statewide Policy for government buildings 107-011-160)
Section 1 states that the flag should have 13 stripes, alternating red and white. There should not be any blue, red or yellow stripes. If this flag were to be displayed on U.S. government property, the person displaying it would be subject to a $100 fine.
There is no penalty for displaying this disfigured flag at the Lincoln City Police Department, but it conveys a sense that LCPD either doesn't know the law or has a disregard for the law. I'm sure that is NOT the image LCPD want to convey to the public.
I would encourage LCPD to return this gift, and I would encourage Chief Palmer to read the rules governing respect for the flag and choose a more appropriate gift for his former colleagues.
Sincerely,
Ken Easton
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.