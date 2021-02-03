My husband Gary Erwin and I lived in Lincoln City and Panther Creek for 40 years. Gary was the head school bus driver for the Lincoln City and then Neskowin Valley schools. Plus we owned and operated the Erwin Gallery and Frameshop. I was a counselor in those years, helping and loving others, never asking for money. As we were ministers, we gave of ourselves to help anyone in need.
My precious husband of 62 years died three weeks before our home burned to the ground, leaving me with a lonely and broken heart. All those years of marriage, possessions and memories gone in a hot flash of flame.
For 15 years we fed and loved 32 cats. They were our close family and friends. They had free access in and out, to potty or in prepared boxes in our house. They ate, slept and lived with us until that horrible fire took our home.
Our cats woke me from a sound sleep when they saw our house was on fire. There was fire all around me. I got out with my life, leaving the main doors open for my cats to run. They did.
Our cats headed across other people’s properties to flee the flames that were destroying everything. Some of our cats returned to their burned out homesite and have remained there and some have stayed at the safe place they ran to. My precious babies are frightened with no special place to sleep and be secure, and no love from a warm family home.
The Humane Society has been so gracious to feed my babies on a regular basis. They have also provided plastic boxes with straw for some of the cats to sleep in. The feeding and sleeping area is still out in the cold, wet weather. The cats get wet and freezing while trying to eat. I am so grateful to the volunteers who go out daily to feed them. They are special people to do what they are doing, to feed all the little animals. The Humane Society has also taken most of my babies, leaving about ten, I am informed, but I do not want the already over-crowded place to take the remainder of the cats.
I am staying in a COVID-quarantined place right now, to be near my very ill daughter Gail Powers (Gail and Jim used to own the Otis Cafe). I am begging for compassion and help for my cats, my precious little loves.
I watch the weather constantly and am heartbroken. The cats are living in such cold, in a lonely, scattered place to survive, when they have known nothing before but the warmth and love of a family home. They held me together when I suffered a brain aneurysm and now I need to help them.
My heart is breaking for my children, for Gail, for my cats and for myself, for all our loss and pain. I am begging for help and ideas for my cat babies. I need to find them good homes with people who will love them and take good care of them. Maybe someone has a small, leak-proof tent I can borrow and help me put one up. Or a hard plastic plant-growing sheds that I can put dry straw into for warmth. Please help me, in the name of Jesus Christ and God.
My number is 541-921-5669. Don’t leave a message, as I can’t retrieve them, but keep trying if I don’t answer. Please be patient with me.
Barbara Erwin,
Lincoln City
