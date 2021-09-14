The voters of Ward 1 in Lincoln City (the north end of town) should have received ballots in the mail for a special election to fill the unexpired term of a City Councilor who resigned earlier this year. Ballots are due by September 21st.
You can mail in your ballot or drop it off in the official county ballot box in the City Hall parking lot. Be sure to provide enough time for your ballot to arrive in Newport if you mail your ballot. If you are a registered voter in Ward 1 and have not received a ballot, you should contact the County Clerk’s office at 541-265-4131.
There are two candidates running for City Council at this time. Elaine Starmer has served on the City’s budget committee for three years. I was able to serve on the budget committee with her. She asked good questions and provided good suggestions. She has been a valued member of the budget committee.
The other candidate has not been involved in any of Lincoln City’s committees. Ms. Starmer’s background will make her a valuable member of City Council. She has the experience needed to serve as a City Councilor. Be sure to turn in your ballots on or before September 21st, and please join me in voting for Elaine Starmer
Susan Wahlke,
Ward 1 resident
