Last week the City Council of Lincoln City decided to draft an ordinance that would ban the sale and use of fireworks in Lincoln City this year on an emergency basis due to fire safety concerns. Once written, the proposal will be voted on by Councilors, perhaps as early as April 25. A permanent city-wide ban will be put before voters at a future date.
I fully support these moves. As a resident of the Roads End neighborhood active with my neighborhood association, I’ve been following this issue closely for several years. Too many July 4th celebrations have been marred by late-night (and early morning) unauthorized, unsupervised reckless shooting of fireworks – on the beach, in the neighborhood and from wooden porch decks.
By now our extreme vulnerability to summer wildfires has become patently obvious. I’m all for enjoying a sanctioned, professional fireworks show on the 4th, but we need to mitigate our exposure to fires by banning the sale and use of personal fireworks for good. The time is right.
Cannon Beach, Depoe Bay and Newport have all implemented bans of various types. And Portland’s ban of last year (now permanent) lowered the number of fireworks-related fires by an astounding 66%.
I encourage Lincoln City residents to get behind this effort. Many fireworks are already illegal in Oregon, but more needs to be done. A ban on personal fireworks in Lincoln City is the right thing to do.
-Ken Mergentime, Lincoln City
