I am writing to you today as a mother of three children. Three children that, like every other child in this county (and nation) have had everything stripped from them during the pandemic.
Recently a live stream was posted on Facebook of adults, inside the community center gym, playing pickle ball. I would like to know what steps are being taken to open outdoor sports for our children. During the two months of hybrid learning last fall, we have proven that children can go to school for two days a week, six hours a day and not create a super spreader, or even a mild spreader event. Cities like Salem, which is still in the extreme risk, are moving forward with outdoor sports. They have successfully had not only softball but also volleyball, which as you know, is played indoors. The same city just opened youth soccer sign ups. Parents are driving their kids two plus hours round trip just to get them the activity they so desperately need and deserve.
These children have sacrificed enough for the past year. High schoolers missing out on their senior year of Football, basketball, etc. Children that should be gaining a foundation in softball or soccer, all robbed of these opportunities. Yet, here we are, with adults playing pickle ball.... It is time to put our youth, the future, first and stop being selfish.
I know I am not alone when I say, Let them play!
Niki Denning,
Lincoln City
