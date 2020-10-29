Mr. Gomberg,
My questions for you are very important. Were you involved in the following legislation:
1. Increase in the gasoline tax to 24 cents per gallon?
2. The Privilege Tax of .05 percent tax on new vehicles or vehicles with less then 7,000 miles?
This includes but is not limited to:
Vehicles other than all-terrain vehicles (ORS 744.850), Campers (ORS 801.180), Commercial buses (ORS 801.200), Commercial motor vehicles (ORS 801.208), Commercial vehicles (ORS 801.210), Electric-assisted bicycles (ORS 801.258), if sold between January 1, 2018 and June 1, 2018. After June 1, 2018, sales will be subject to the bicycle excise tax. Beginning June 2, 2018, sales are subject to the bicycle excise tax.
Fixed-load vehicles (ORS 801.285), Mopeds (ORS 801.345), Motor homes (ORS 801.350), Motor trucks (ORS 801.355), Tank vehicles (ORS 801.522), Trailers required to be registered in Oregon (ORS 801.560 and 803.305), Truck tractors (ORS 801.575), Worker transport buses
3. Gross Receipts tax (A hidden Sales tax)?
How did you vote for these bills? If you voted yes, you are costing all Oregon taxpayers significant amounts of money, and as such do not deserve to be reelected to the State Legislature.
David DeSau,
Neskowin
