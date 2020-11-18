I live, through no fault of my own, next to a relentless and incessant subdivision, Olivia Beach developers, agreed that during phase 3 of their construction, that no work would be done on legal holidays. Today, Veterans Day, workers are whooping it up, using loud power tools , and as usual, completely disregarding the agreement, and their neighbors.
The enforcement of this agreement falls to the city planning commission and code enforcement, neither of which seem able to do a simple thing, including, but not limited to, answering an email.
The city manager also has complicity disregarding the rule of law and it’s enforcement.
The city of Lincoln, the city named for a man who freed the republic from the human rights abuses of the democratic south, completely ignores and subsequently dishonors this day, a day when service members are supposed to be honored, including living and deceased members of my own family.
This is the city you live in, and I urge all concerned persons to demand an explanation for the city’s treatment of this day, a nationally recognized federal and patriotic holiday.
Kevin Koffel,
Lincoln City
