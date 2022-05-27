The City is asking for a 6% increase in both the sewer and water rates. This will be the 17th (yes, 17th) continuous year they have received an increase in rates. There were 4 years that the city received 10% increase in sewer and water rates. Remember that these rates compound each year.
City water users need to know that you pay $59.29 every month for basic water and sewer service even if you don’t use any water, this is $711 per year. Since 2015-201 the basic water and sewer rates have increased by 35.8%. The total revenue for water and sewer this year is anticipated to be $28,062,108.
It is time for the citizens in this community to stand up to the city council who approve these rate increases and say ‘enough’. The city council should hire an independent rate analyst to review rates and expenditures to see if they are justified.
In my opinion, the city council has again failed the citizens and taxpayers of this community.
-Jerry Warner, Lincoln City
