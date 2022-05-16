It’s so refreshing to read Judge Bachart’s recommendation to hire more police detectives to combat the growing drug abuse. In Portland, where I reside, the homelessness is rampant and crime is out of hand. Graffiti is everywhere, adding to the dismal condition of this once beautiful place. My only hope is that more people would understand the reasons for this situation (defunding police and legitimizing drugs) and act swiftly and firmly to correct it. Wake up Oregon!
-Steve Giurlani, Portland
