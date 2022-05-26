I have lived in Rose Lodge for 17 years and always thought, “We get a lot of rain”! I even thought it must be close to Seattle totals.
My daughter bought me a rain gauge last summer. I have faithfully kept daily records since October 8, 2021.
Seattle rainfall is about 38 inches annually, about 3 feet.
From October 8, 2021 to May 4, 2022, we had 164 inches, or close to 14 feet of rain in Rose Lodge. Dallas Oregon set a yearly record in 1996 with 204 inches. We still have time to catch a record.
Weather people say our terrain, being surrounded by high hills on all sides and air currents affect rainfall.
-Larry Borgen, Rose Lodge
