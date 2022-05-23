The Central Coast Humane Society has been closely following the discussion about the location of the new Animal Shelter. We have attended Newport Planning Committee meetings, Newport City Council meetings, and Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meetings. In reference to the airport location, we too raised concerns along with the McCreas, FOLCAS, veterinarians, and many others.
We feel the county officials listened – really listened – to all the concerns, as was evidenced by the determination to place a pause on the lease agreement with the City of Newport. Recently the CCHS met with Commissioner Jacobson, Sheriff Landers, and Shelter Manager Wynveen. The meeting was very positive and resulted in productive suggestions, alternatives, and ideas. We thank them.
As we move forward, the CCHS encourages everyone to share their positive suggestions and ideas. We have a once in a lifetime chance to have an even better, larger shelter that is and will be a safe haven for animals and a model for rural communities such as ours. Lincoln County is an animal loving county and that is attributed to the many citizens who have supported the shelter through lean years and better years. You speak for those who can’t.
While we may not get the largest, ideal shelter right away, with the ideal number of volunteers and foster homes, we can certainly pull together and come darn close, then work on expanding capacity and programs. We’ve done it before. Let’s do it again.
-Barbara Perry, president, CCHS
