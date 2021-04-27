A former Lincoln City mayor is running for the vacant mayoral position in the May 2021 special election. His campaign signs state that he will be “a mayor for all of us”. Please remember the following:
1) In December, 2017, while serving as mayor, he disparaged efforts of the Lincoln City Planning Department to engage citizens in the planning process as a “waste of money”. 300 surveys addressing this project were returned by interested and engaged citizens. Having attended none of the meetings with citizens, he also stated “I’m not interested in meetings with poster boards and plastic stars”. Is this the behavior of a person seeking to be the “mayor for all of us”?
2) May, 2015. This same candidate stated “...we need a mindset that we’re not here to protect the city, but the citizens”. In my opinion, this is a thinly veiled attempt to divide our citizens into two opposing camps. We citizens collectively ARE the city.
3) October, 2016. Prior to a general election of city council members, this candidate while serving as mayor, stated “I can’t even imagine what would happen if my guys don’t win”. He went on to say, “I would just be there to open and close meetings. That would be the end of it.” Is this code for help-me-pack-the-council-or-I-will-not-participate? All of his “guys” were defeated.
4) As reported in the 06/14/17 Newport News-Times and witnessed by myself, the then-mayor recused himself from the vote on adopting the city budget. Being unable or unwilling to attend all budget committee meetings and admitting to not bothering to view the videotapes of meetings he missed, is to my mind an indication of a lack of interest in an important city process.
I hope his attitude and approach to representing Lincoln City as mayor has changed. If not, please consider if you want a repeat of this style of leadership.
Chester Noreikis,
Lincoln City
