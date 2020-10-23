As I am registered as a democrat, I received a flier paid for by the democratic party of Oregon, which denigrated our republican candidate for state senate and told me nothing about the candidate the democrats were backing.
This kind of negative electioneering although prominent on the state and national level, is offensive.
One of the criticisms of Mr. (Dick) Anderson was that he exhibited a “failure of leadership (that) caused dangerous traffic jams in the middle of emergency wildfire evacuations.”
Being mayor does not give you a magic wand to cure all ills. Mr. Anderson was out on 101 during the evacuation offering assistance to people fleeing the fire. The mayor is not in charge of PPL, our radio stations, which were off the air, and phone service was down including some cell service. Being mayor doesn’t come with magical powers.
I would appreciate receiving materials from political parties lauding their candidates rather than denigrating their opponents. I, for one, have had enough of that these past few years.
Joan Erlanger,
Lincoln City
