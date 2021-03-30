I understand that Ron Chandler will be leaving Lincoln City to accept the position of City Manager in Silverton. I wish him well.
I also hope that our city will hire an Interim Manager before hiring a new City Manager. Organizations do this all the time. The time immediately following Ron’s departure should be used to assess the future needs (and wants) of the entire city. This takes time and effort on the part of the elected officials and all interested citizens of the community.
Lots of questions should arise – Do we want to continue as we are? What vision do we have of our future as a coastal community? Do we have a list of priorities for our city and citizens? Can we describe the most important characteristics that we want in our next City Manager?
We need to address questions like these (and others) before we will be able to look at potential candidates for our next City Manager. We should create a group/commission made up of city officials and citizens to examine these questions. Only afterwards will we be in a position to send out application requests for a new City Manager.
I implore the City Council and the citizens of Lincoln City to put an Interim City Manager in place while we seriously discuss the future we envision for Lincoln City.
Georgia Roelof,
Lincoln City
