It has come to my attention there is required language that has been mistakenly omitted from my Campaign signs, as the criteria was changed by the Secretary of State Dec. 20, 2020. I take full responsibility for this error, and I am sorry for this oversight. I am also choosing to stay focused on what really matters, and that is the citizens of Lincoln County. I have not, nor do I intend to, report a formal complaint against the other County Commissioner candidates for finance violations, and for making the same errors, because I recognize we as humans make honest mistakes, and in the end, it’s how we choose to respond. To some, this incident will be a monumental event, and exploited to its fullest. To others, it will be viewed as “no big deal”. I truly recognize and understand both responses. What really matters is you and us. Our future matters. Our desire for change matters. And when I am your next County Commissioner, I will always stay focused on the needs of the greater good, not than advancing my own interests, or those at the top, always guided by the Principles and Visions that make our County such a magnificent, unique and special place we call home.
-Mark Watkins, candidate for county commissioner
(0) comments
