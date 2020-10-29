Melissa Cribbins is running against Mayor Dick Andersen for the Oregon Senate seat vacated by retiring Senator Arnie Roblin. She DID NOT abuse her County Commissioner’s expense account, as her opponent claims.
Agreeing to be the one Coos County Commissioner who would travel on behalf of the County, Melissa traveled throughout the state and beyond promoting her county and learning from other commissioners. As a result, she brought back new ideas and money to increase economic development on the coast. For example, she brought over $500,000 to Coos Bay to create mountain biking trails for the community, which has increased tourism revenue on the coast.
Melissa used her travel to learn from others and get new and fresh ideas for her community. Contrary to public allegations from Dick Andersen, your tax dollars DID NOT pay for all those charges on her credit card. Many trips were sponsored (and then reimbursed) by other organizations that wanted all the commissioners to become better informed about how to function more efficiently and find new ideas to increase revenue for the county. Isn’t that what you the voter wants in a state senator?
If you haven’t already voted, cast your state senate vote for Melissa Cribbins. She knows that honesty is a major part of her job, and as senator, she will always provide you with the whole truth.
Georgia Roelof,
Lincoln City
