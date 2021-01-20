I guess we could call Dick Anderson the million dollar Senator. Actually, according to the state, $954,320.74 was spent on his election campaign by Republicans and supporters.
He is the third senator elected from Lincoln County in the last 40 years. Senator Del Isham, who was also the mayor of Lincoln City, and Senator John Brenneman, who was mayor of Newport. They both became lobbyists in Oregon following their time in office.
In Lincoln County, where Anderson was well known, he only received 41% of the votes for Senator.
Hugh amounts of money was spent on billboard, tv ads, mailers, and large signs placed along highways in the counties in the 5th District.
I guess his legacy would be that under his leadership the City government has now purchased millions of dollars of property which has been taken off the tax rolls which placed additional taxes on the taxpayers.
The City and the Urban Renewal currently own 348 properties with a total value of $79.048.240 on which no taxes are paid.
We hope there will be change!
Jerry Warner,
Lincoln City
