The idea of an informed electorate is central to our political system. As voters – whether Democrat, Republican, or other – it is our responsibility to find out as much as we can about our candidates, compare them, and to then vote for whomever is best qualified to serve office.
The candidates – whether Democratic, Republican, or other – are under a similar obligation, they must allow us to compare where they stand on the issues and otherwise provide us with the information we need to make good, well informed decisions on election day.
In light of the above, Celeste McEntee’s decision not to participate in the League of Women Voters’ October 20 candidate debate is puzzling and worrisome. My understanding is that McEntee gave the League no reason for her absence at the debate. I also understand that she has failed to appear at various other candidate forums. When I wrote directly to McEntee about the matter via her candidate web site I received no answer.
Whether you are Democrat, Republican, or other, you should be concerned at McEntee’s behavior in this campaign. Her actions subvert the basis upon which our democracy was founded and demonstrate a stunning disrespect for her would-be constituents. That disregard does not bode well for how she would behave toward her constituency on the off-chance she should ever be elected, an eventuality that, as a result of her latest no-show, is, I hope, more remote than ever.
