I received my issue of Compass News in the mail. I need some clarification, as Ms. Gray, you use the term "we" in celebrating the effectiveness of community feedback in creating an inclusive environment for students, thriving and growing academically, but who is "we"...you and the district office? Parents? Community?
Ms. Gray, a great leader is one who recognizes the abilities, sacrifices and hard work of her teachers, honors their integrity and listens to those who are in the front lines of education. Community members may offer feedback, negative and positive, but your classroom teachers carry the load on their shoulders. You may administrate, but they are the ones who teach..
Your silence toward them is deafening.
-MeLinda Wentz, Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.