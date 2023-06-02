Are you going to use your leadership position with the Oregon State Senate GOP caucus to encourage those who keep walking out to return to work and pass needed legislation that the majority of voters in your district want to see passed ASAP - legislation that would fund school literacy, a veteran's home and start a pilot program for homeless students?
Or are you continuing to support this childlike GOP-led temper tantrum in the State Senate?
You told me once that, if you were elected to represent Oregon Senate District 5, you would "be your own man" and support the majority of your district's constituents (regardless of party affiliation), even if that meant taking a separate position from your party. I live in Lincoln City, which is your home base, and I am asking if you finally are willing to do so now?
All I have seen to date is your repeated statement that you support the GOP-led walkout. Does that mean that you also support the national block of House Republicans who are refusing to allow America to pay its past obligations?
Is that the kind of State Senator Lincoln City has representing it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.