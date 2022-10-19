Letters to the Editor

Measure 114 will not decrease gun violence in Oregon schools and public places as purported by its advocates. It is an extremist anti-gun initiative designed to erode your right to bear arms, as guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment.

Existing gun laws ban convicted felons from having guns. Most violent crimes are committed by repeat offenders who acquire their weapons illegally.

