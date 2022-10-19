Measure 114 will not decrease gun violence in Oregon schools and public places as purported by its advocates. It is an extremist anti-gun initiative designed to erode your right to bear arms, as guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment.
Existing gun laws ban convicted felons from having guns. Most violent crimes are committed by repeat offenders who acquire their weapons illegally.
Oregon already has universal background checks. 114 needlessly implements a longer wait period for a permit, and requires renewing that permit every five years. Concealed carry already requires its own separate permit issued by the sheriff. There are also round limits for hunting cartridges. The minimum firearm age is 18.
114 criminalizes most shotguns, magazines of more than 10 rounds and if you have a standard capacity 30 round magazine inside your home, you would have to prove that you had it before the law went into effect.
114 requires live-firearm training with a law enforcement certified instructor. These classes currently do not exist nor do the facilities for the training. Local law enforcement must create, fund, and manage this permit program. No budget has been established for the estimated $40 Million to fulfill these requirements. You will be forced to pay this bill.
114 also requires Oregon State Police to create and maintain a searchable public database of all permits. Your personal information will be exposed. This is a violation of your 4th amendment rights.
A 2013 report by the CDControl, showed that firearms are used in self-defense between 500,000 and 3 million times every year in the U.S. Most incidents result in no shots being fired.
Don’t vote to strip law abiding citizens of their rights.
