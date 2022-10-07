Letters to the Editor

Oregon State Police Officers Support David Gomberg Because He Supports Us

David Gomberg has been endorsed for re-election by the Oregon State Police Officers Association. Some in Salem argue we should defund the police. David is working to fund the police!

