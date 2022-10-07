Oregon State Police Officers Support David Gomberg Because He Supports Us
David Gomberg has been endorsed for re-election by the Oregon State Police Officers Association. Some in Salem argue we should defund the police. David is working to fund the police!
He’s worked to add back patrol positions lost on the coast and add positions to better complete firearm background checks. He’s also done ride-along shifts with the State Police, County Sheriff, and city police to better understand the challenges, risks, and concerns faced by first responders every day.
Representative Gomberg also introduced bills to honor officers lost in the line of duty and place memorial signs along our coastal highways.
David supported new funds for state police, giving us more resources to protect communities and confront crime. Only one candidate in this race is actually making us safer.
Retired Oregon State Police Lieutenant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.