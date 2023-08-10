I was disappointed to see this recent KATU story about PEPFAR, an incredibly important global health program. PEPFAR isn’t a household name, and it should be - but not for the reasons highlighted in KATU’s story.
PEPFAR, the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, was founded in 2003 by President George W. Bush to stem the seemingly insurmountable tide of HIV/AIDS, largely on the African continent. 25 million lives saved later, PEPFAR is widely recognized as one of the most successful global health programs in history – a shining example of the power of bipartisan leadership.
This story misses the humanity of PEPFAR – 25 million mothers, fathers, children saved from a preventable, treatable disease. In addition, more than 5 million babies were born HIV-free, even though their mother was positive. Thankfully, these babies don’t need a lifetime of medicine to survive.
It also diminishes the astounding contributions of our country – our communities – to ending HIV/AIDS. According to the ONE Campaign, Oregonians alone have helped PEPFAR save over 197,000 lives since 2003. That's a legacy we should be proud of – and one that compels us to see the job through to the end.
To allow a program that is currently keeping millions of people alive to lapse would be a stunning abdication of moral leadership. I urge Representative Bonamici, Senator Merkley, Senator Wyden, and their fellow lawmakers to see the bigger picture and maintain this important US legacy – PEPFAR must be reauthorized this year!
