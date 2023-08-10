Letters to the Editor
I was disappointed to see this recent KATU story about PEPFAR, an incredibly important global health program. PEPFAR isn’t a household name, and it should be - but not for the reasons highlighted in KATU’s story.

PEPFAR, the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, was founded in 2003 by President George W. Bush to stem the seemingly insurmountable tide of HIV/AIDS, largely on the African continent. 25 million lives saved later, PEPFAR is widely recognized as one of the most successful global health programs in history – a shining example of the power of bipartisan leadership.

