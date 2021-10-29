I appreciate the debate around Measure 21-203.
The passion around the issue underscores the importance of tourism to our county and coastal communities. Rather than rehashing arguments that have already been made, I would like to make a pitch for supporting a important bill for tourism from Senator Wyden and Senator Merkley that will protect rivers and streams throughout Oregon by designating them as wild and scenic.
Our beautiful outdoors and the recreation opportunities they provide is a huge tourist draw for our county and our state. In 2019 alone, Oregonians and out-of-state travelers spent $15.6 billion on outdoor recreation and related expenses, supporting 224,000 jobs. Our Senators’ bill, the River Democracy Act, will ensure that waterways that provide fishing, hunting, hiking, biking and paddling opportunities will remain intact and open for use. Politics can be divisive, but this is a unifying issue.
A recent poll found that 87% of likely voters in Oregon supported additional Wild and Scenic river designations, including 75% of Republican voters. Regardless of what happens with Measure 21-203, outdoor tourism will continue to be important for our economy, and all residents of the Lincoln County should join me in supporting the River Democracy Act.
Thomas Regan
Lincoln City
