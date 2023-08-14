I just finished pumping my own gas this morning.
I can't see any purpose in forcing me to do this other than profits for various corporations. Our governor claims to be concerned about homelessness and yet she signed a bill into law that will most certainly exacerbate the problem.
How many thousands of these gas station employees will be unemployed in the future? Most of my family resides in Washington state and were all envious of our luxury of not having to get out of our vehicles in a driving rain to get gasoline and/or diesel on our hands.
Certainly it's not something Ms. Kotek or most legislators have to be concerned about. And please don't insult my intelligence with the argument that, "The majority of Oregonians want to pump their own fuel."
