Dear Editor:
My name is Michael Trimble.
I am running for governor because this state needs and deserves a well-informed, ambitious individual willing to advance Oregon through present-day obstacles towards a reinvigorated identity. With an all-hands-on-deck attitude, I plan to be a leader of bold action. My plans for upgrading Oregon’s infrastructure are transformative and progressive. Once in office, my list of priorities includes working towards expanding OHP to all Oregonians making under $93,600 and negotiating rent caps to reduce cost of living for Oregonians spending greater than 50% of their hard earned income on housing, as opposed to reinvesting it in our state’s economy.
My plan to fortify the cycling pedestrian infrastructure, making it easier and safer to commute within our urban communities by bike or walking, have the aim of incentivizing Oregonians to reduce their reliance upon gasoline-powered vehicles, as well as mitigating traffic on our highway systems. With new rent ceilings, zoning overhauls and tax code restructuring, I will make Oregon the first state in the union to eradicate homelessness.
I will also be the first Democratic candidate in the nation to call for a mask boycott of vaccinated individuals calling on the CDC and OHA to revise the new masking mandates to take into account those individuals who chose to do the right thing in getting their vaccines. I will introduce a vaccine passport system that will allow vaccinated individuals to return to their normal lives MASK FREE while requiring unvaccinated individuals to wear masks at all times when outside their homes.
Find out more about me at trimble4gov.com
Michael Trimble
