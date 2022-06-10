With all of the turmoil and sadness in the world I just want to comment on something terrific we have here in Lincoln City. The Bijou Theater. I've enjoyed watching movies here for the past several years and are thrilled that Betsy and Keith Altomare have survived the pandemic and are still showing the best movies every day. I particularly like the 2 PM performances on Monday as they have closed captioning for those of us getting older and consequently harder of hearing. I have difficulty driving in the dark, so the 2 PM performance is perfect. They've taken extraordinary efforts to keep everyone safe with limited and spaced out seating. And they have the best popcorn around! Thank you Keith and Betsy!
-Karen Nichols, Depoe Bay
