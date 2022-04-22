As a former resident of Congressional District 5, I feel an obligation to both vote and share what the candidates running for office stand for...and against.
Kurt Schrader voted against increasing the minimum wage, Medicaid expansion, allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower Rx prices. Schrader voted against issuing stimulus checks during COVID.
Kurt Schrader takes campaign contributions from Big Pharma ($600K) and the petroleum industry ($300K) and consistently votes in favor of issues favoring those industries. For more information on his environmental voting record access the League of Conservation Voters website.
Schrader's opponent in the May primary is Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
She has never taken corporate PAC money. Her background is in environmental law. She advocates for climate justice, racial justice, universal healthcare and working families. Jamie was instrumental in securing funds for fire recovery in Talent, OR. She has worked in refugee resettlement and humanitarian aid in former war zones. Jamie comes from a working class background and understands the challenges in making ends meet.
We are fortunate to have choices in our elections process. I encourage you to choose wisely and be sure to exercise your right to vote...yes, even in primaries.
-J. Erlanger, Lincoln City
