Opponents of Measure 21-203 claim it will hurt tourism. A “Lighthouse Awards” article refers to it as, “an anti-tourism measure that would ban vacation rentals in Lincoln County.” That is a lie! Measure 21-203 will phase out, over 5 years, only STRs outside city limits (unincorporated Lincoln County). The current number of STRs in that category is 525-530. That is not banning vacation rentals in Lincoln County.
In a 10/1 article in News-Times, it says, “phasing out of all short-term rentals would substantially impact the county’s transient room tax takings.” It then states what makes up the $3.3 million collected annually by Lincoln County: per night tax on rentals in vacation homes, hotels, and campgrounds. There is no movement to phase out all short-term rentals.
Proponents of Measure 21-203 are not against tourism. They recognize the big role tourism plays in the financial well-being of Lincoln County. They do not object to STRs, when they operate in areas that do not devastate residential neighborhoods. Measure 21-203 is about businesses (STRs) operating in areas that are zoned for residential use. Proponents of the measure are not objecting to existing STRs in tourist-commercial areas, nor to the expansion of STRs in those areas. They are fighting to maintain the safety and integrity of their homes in unprotected residential zones.
Read the measure. Check the claims made by both sides. Then, if you choose to, vote “Yes” on Measure 21-203.
Linda Keehn
Waldport
(1) comment
People will lose jobs. Think about it. 525 STRs will disappear. The people that worked at those will lose their jobs. Can they find other work that pays more? Maybe? But wait. If so, why haven't they pursued that avenue? Some I am sure have found other jobs. Especially when the STRs all had to shut down last year for quite awhile. Not all maintenance and house keepers work for management companies. Many own their own companies. When shut down last year they didn't find it very simple to get unemployment and many got nothing. So what did they do find another job or occupation? So with voting yes 525 STRs will no longer be available for tourist's to stay. Let's say the average STR sleeps 6 guests. I am being very low on my estimate. If each STR are booked every night that means 6 individual guests x 365 nights is 2190 individual guests that stay in each STR in a calendar year. Now is each one booked every night? No. So let's say they are booked 1/3 of the year. There again I'm being low on my estimate. That means each home has 730 individual people stay at the STR in a year. So 730 individual guests per STR X 525 STRs equals 383,250 individual guest will not have a place to stay. Can they find other places? Maybe? Not many hotel rooms sleep 6 people. Here again I'm going to be low on my estimate. Not including the transit room tax the City and County collects from each STR. How are they going to replace this loss? Are they just going to take the loss? I don't think so? They are going to make it up some way. Let's say during the time that each individual guest stays in those STRs they spend $20.00 per day at local gas stations, restaurants, grocery shops and etc. Now $20.00 these days doesn't go very far. $20.00 x 383,250 individual guests that stay at these STRs equals $7,665,00.00. Do you think local business's will potentially miss this money? I would think so. Are they going to hire more people with the lost revenue? I would think not. Will some need to reduce staff? I would think so. Now those estimate of average of 6 guests per STR, booking only a 1/3 of the nights and each individual guest only spending $20.00 per day local is very very low. Enter the #'s you think it is. I don't need statistics to figure this out. Moot point? I don't think so? Not all STR owners are bad. Not all full time time citizens are good. Not all long term renter are good. Many STR owners strive to be good neighbors. All of them? No. Just as well as you can't tell me all full time citizens or long term renters are good neighbors. In your opinion what is a good or bad neighbor? So is an owner that rents their place as a STR just bad? What if they rented long term to local workers? Does that make them good? So only full time citizens volunteer or donate to local charities? I have to disagree. Do you think only full time citizens buy Girl Scout cookies when they are out selling them at a local business? How about the school sports, cheerleaders, band fundraisers only full time citizens donate? How about the fill the boot the Fire Department does only full time citizens donate? How about the toy drives around town only full time citizens donate? I think these fundraisers are not picking and choosing who they will accept a donation from. The Elks use to have a fashion show for charity. I donated raffle items and bought raffle tickets. The Eagles, Elks and Fire Department are involved in the meals and gifts at Christmas time. I donated and was involved in delivery and wrapping gifts. I also had my young daughter spend a few days donating time and wrapping gifts. One day she wrapped 8 large garbage bags full of gifts. The Christmas tree raffles at the Casino. I have bought raffle tickets. The Boy Scout Christmas trees in town during the holidays. I have bought a few Christmas trees from them. The various raffles done by local shops. I have bought raffles. Gallucci's had their trivia night for local charity. I have bought many items to raffle and purchased many raffle tickets. Have I won a few raffles? Yes. Did I win some stuff that I didn't need? Yes. Did I resonate or give away to local kids in my neighborhood? Yes. People down on their luck. I have bought them a meal. Locals that I have become friends with that are selling items for their kids fundraiser. Yep bought stuff from them too. You guessed it I'm a STR owner. This STR owner and many other STR owners strives to be a good neighbors to the local community that they own a house in. Not all STR owners need to rent their home to afford it. If they can't and need to rent to a long term local renter. Hopefully they get someone good that is a good neighbor. If not, the neighbor could get someone they don't get along with for while and not just a few days. Should we have the neighbor's do the qualification so they get someone they can get along with? Let's see how that goes. Some owners will choose to just let their house sit empty when not using. That doesn't help get more local housing. That doesn't help local business as it is less people in town to spend money. No TRT to the City and County. Some may choose to sell. With less people in town people are making less money. They can't afford the home and even if they could the neighbors better like them because they're in for the long haul. I don't see many STR owners that are now needing to sell their home bring over potential new owners to all of the neighbor to make sure they will fit in with them. If you don't like the STR get the neighbors together and offer to buy all the STRs in your neighborhood then you can control what to do with the property. Hopefully you rent really cheap to long term renter so they can have affordable housing as they will be making less money from the tourists. Hopefully the City and County doesn't raise property taxes to make up from the short fall of not receiving the TRT. All business slows down in the off season. Workers hours get cut. Less tips for restaurant workers. Is the off season getting shorter? Maybe? Last year was different as family's we're able to do remote learning and working enabling them to spend time at the beach. I have to believe that with the kids back in school and if places didn't have to restrictions on occupancy you wouldn't have a 1-2 hour wait to get into the many famous restaurants in Lincoln County. I can promise you restaurants and local business doesn't survive by only full time citizens. Think about it. Just trying to breakdown the basics. Vote how you like but think about the consequence this may have on our tourist driven town. Vote NO. Save our jobs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.