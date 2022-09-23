Voices of the Community

In 2016, Oregonians voted overwhelmingly to dedicate new, additional funding for veterans. But when the legislature convened in 2017, Governor Brown’s budget instead reduced support to the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs by $10 million.

That proposal went to the committee chaired by our Representative David Gomberg. He overruled the governor, put the budget back together, and fully funded the Department. When the motion was made, a hearing room filled with men and women in uniform stood up and applauded.

